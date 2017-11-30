New Sky Zone In Canonsburg Offers ‘Warrior Course,’ Rock Climbing Wall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — After months of waiting, the new Sky Zone in Canonsburg is about to open.

The indoor trampoline park known for activities like 3D dodgeball, skyrobics fitness classes and more held its grand reveal Thursday.

A Sky Zone representative says the park has always tried to be the leader in active play and “exercise in disguise” to try to fight childhood obesity and obesity in general.

Jumping burns around 1,000 calories an hour, and it’s open to people of all ages.

New at the Canonsburg location: a 2-lane “warrior course” with different challenges in each lane, which is a first for Sky Zone locations in Pittsburgh, and a free rock climbing wall.

The park plans to employ around 100 part-time employees over the age of 16.

They hope to open sometime next week. Jumping for 30 minutes costs $12 and it’s $16 for an hour.