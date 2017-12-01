Driver Crashes Into Aspinwall Business After Mixing Up Gas, Brakes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A woman crashed through the front window of an Aspinwall chiropractor’s office Friday morning after mistakenly slamming on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at the Newman Chiropractic center on Freeport Road.
Ever mix up your brake pedal and gas pedal? ???? The driver is miraculously OK and no one was hurt inside the Newman Chiropractic lobby @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/wNaqA6m8oo
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 1, 2017
A driver thought she was hitting her brakes, but instead slammed on her gas pedal, jumped the curb and crashed straight through the office’s front window.
Employees say that the woman who would have been sitting in the front office was on vacation this week to go hunting. The car crashed through one of her office walls and the woman’s desk was thrown across the room and smashed.
No patients were sitting in the waiting room at the time of the crash, and no one was injured.
The business will reopen on Monday.