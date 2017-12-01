Motel Guests Forced To Evacuate After Officials Condemn Building

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Guests have been forced to leave a motel on Banksville Road after officials condemned the building Friday afternoon.

The front building of the Motel 6 was recently demolished , but at least 10 of the 40 rooms in the back building were still occupied.

Officials condemned that building Friday afternoon, and guests were instructed to vacate the premises.

“We got this weird knock on the door, and I opened the door and there were about five police officers there,” one guest said, “and they said the hotel was condemned and it was considered unsafe.”

Some guests told KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland that the Red Cross had placed them in the Motel 6, and now the Red Cross is helping them find a new place to stay.

“This building doesn’t have sufficient exits to be occupied by the people that are here, and that places them in imminent danger,” Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said.

Everyone has to be out of the building by Friday night.