Motel Guests Forced To Evacuate After Officials Condemn Building

Filed Under: Banksville Road, Building Condemned, Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Motel 6

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Guests have been forced to leave a motel on Banksville Road after officials condemned the building Friday afternoon.

The front building of the Motel 6 was recently demolished , but at least 10 of the 40 rooms in the back building were still occupied.

Officials condemned that building Friday afternoon, and guests were instructed to vacate the premises.

“We got this weird knock on the door, and I opened the door and there were about five police officers there,” one guest said, “and they said the hotel was condemned and it was considered unsafe.”

Some guests told KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland that the Red Cross had placed them in the Motel 6, and now the Red Cross is helping them find a new place to stay.

“This building doesn’t have sufficient exits to be occupied by the people that are here, and that places them in imminent danger,” Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said.

Everyone has to be out of the building by Friday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch