Furry Tails: Thor & Sugar Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

_____________________________________________________

Thor

Animal Friends

This handsome gentleman is Thor. He’s got a bit of an independent streak, but enjoys getting attention from the humans who love him most! He’d love to find a good home where he’ll be spoiled for the holidays!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Thor is a lovely tabby looking for someone to be his best friend for life. Thor is FIV+ which simply means that he has a weaker immune system than other cats and might need more veterinary care than some. This does not stop him from living a healthy and normal lifestyle! He loves being the center of attention, and might do best in a home where he isn’t overshadowed by other cats. He loves people but can become a bit jealous and reserved if other kitties steal the limelight. When Thor does come out to play he is an absolute delight! He can be independent but loves being around people and would do best with a forever family who understands he’s a bit sensitive and can give him all the love and attention he deserves.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Sugar

Orphans of the Storm

This kitty is as sweet as Sugar! The poor little girl had a tough start, so now she’s looking for a forever home where she can relax, and enjoy this holiday season and many more to come with people that love her.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a great little kitty. My life didn’t start out so great, but I am getting a second chance here at Orphans of the Storm. I get along well with the other fine felines here.

To find out more about how to adopt Sugar, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

