Macy’s Hosting Hiring Events For Holiday Shopping Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a way to make a little extra money before the holidays, a number of Macy’s locations in the Pittsburgh area will hold hiring events next week.
Macy’s is hiring both full-time and part-time associates for the holiday shopping season.
Associates will work on the selling floor, serve store operations’ needs and fulfill online and mobile orders.
Hiring events will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the following Macy’s locations:
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
- Ross Park
- South Hills Village
- Monroeville
- The Waterfront
- The Mall At Robinson
- Westmoreland
Interested candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com.