Macy’s Hosting Hiring Events For Holiday Shopping Season

Filed Under: Hiring, Holiday Shopping, Holidays, Local TV, Macy's

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a way to make a little extra money before the holidays, a number of Macy’s locations in the Pittsburgh area will hold hiring events next week.

Macy’s is hiring both full-time and part-time associates for the holiday shopping season.

Associates will work on the selling floor, serve store operations’ needs and fulfill online and mobile orders.

Hiring events will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the following Macy’s locations:

  • Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
  • Ross Park
  • South Hills Village
  • Monroeville
  • The Waterfront
  • The Mall At Robinson
  • Westmoreland

Interested candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch