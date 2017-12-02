Website Lists Future Job Opportunities At Beaver County Shell Cracker Plant

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
POTTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County won’t be completed until 2020, but Shell is already releasing information on future job opportunities.
Shell has launched a page on their website specifically dedicated to the Pennsylvania Chemicals project.
The website offers frequently asked questions and descriptions of “roles that will be needed in the near future” at the plant. A few of the job descriptions listed include boilermaker, electrical engineer, health and safety manager, and chemical plant operator.
Although there are no job listings yet, those interested can sign up to receive email alerts when job listings are posted to the site.
To sign up for email alerts and find out more, visit shell.us/pajobs.