South Fayette Twp. Police Hold Naming Contest For New Bloodhound

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — South Fayette Township Police are inviting the public to help them to name their new bloodhound.

Police say their new female bloodhound will respond best to a name that’s one or two syllables and easy to say.

Only one entry per person will be accepted.

(Photo Credit: South Fayette Township/Facebook)

The dog’s handler, Sgt. Mike Wesolek, will choose the winning name from the submissions.

The person who submitted the winning name will be invited to have their photo taken with the bloodhound for the South Fayette Connect magazine.

Suggestions can be submitted on the South Fayette Township’s website here: southfayettepa.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=573

The contest ends at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

