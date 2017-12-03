Four Hospitalized After Pickup Truck Crashes Into North Strabane Wendy’s

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Four people were sent to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed through a Wendy’s in North Strabane Township on Saturday.

The plate glass window was knocked out and covered by a tarp at the Wendy’s restaurant on Racetrack Road. The dining area remains in shambles with broken glass and furniture scattered everywhere.

It’s all because of an accident Saturday evening that happened when a pickup truck crashed into the restaurant.

“There was an initial report it was a three-vehicle accident at the intersection right there, and then [we] don’t know why he veered across the lanes and up into the building itself,” Dominic Sicchitano with the North Strabane Twp. Fire Department said.

Police are still trying to figure out how it happened. They believe the driver may have been in the opposite lane heading towards I-79 when he was hit from behind, jumped over the median, lost control and then headed straight for the Wendy’s restaurant.

Only four people were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. Fortunately, no one was sitting in the path of the runaway pickup truck.

“When our units got there, they had four patients and everybody was pinned in the area of the counter,” Sicchitano said.

Those four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The outcome could have been much worse if more people were in the restaurant.

“They’re very lucky. Could have turned out to be a lot worse than what the outcome was last night,” Sicchitano said.

No information is available on the driver as the investigation continues. So far, there’s been no comment from the restaurant, but a sign on the door says it is “temporarily closed.”