Pittsburgh-Area Natives Named Miss Pa. USA, Miss Pa. Teen USA

Belle Vernon, Kailey Grill, Mars, Olivia Suchko

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both of the young women who will represent Pennsylvania in the 2018 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants hail from the Pittsburgh area.

The Pennsylvania pageants were held at the Hyatt Regency at the Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.

Contestants were judged in a personal interview and an evening gown category. In addition, Miss Pennsylvania USA contestants participated in a swimsuit category, while Miss Pennsylvania Teen contestants participated in an active wear category.

L to R: Kailey Grill, Olivia Suchko (Photo Credit: Pageant Associates)

Eighteen-year-old Kailey Grill, of Mars, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA 2018, and 21-year-old Olivia Suchko, of Belle Vernon, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania USA 2018.

Grill and Suchko will go on to represent Pennsylvania in the next round of competitions for the national Miss Teen USA and Miss USA 2018 pageants.

