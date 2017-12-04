Deer Wanders Into Beaver County Supermarket

Filed Under: Aldi, Beaver County, Chippewa Township, Deer, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Customers at a Beaver County supermarket encountered an unexpected sight while shopping Sunday afternoon.

A small deer wandered into the Aldi in Chippewa Township.

In a video posted to Facebook by Alycia Hoffman, the deer could be seen calmly walking past customers with shopping carts near the refrigerated section of the store.

One customer tries to let the deer out a back door, but when he can’t get the door open, he guides the deer away and walks with it to the front of the store.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times and shared more than 2,800 times.

Hoffman commented on her video, saying the deer was relocated to the woods.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch