Man Convicted, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Boy’s Death Over Messy Room

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The man accused in the death of his fiancée’s 8-year-old son is heading to prison.

Orlando Williams, 39, was found guilty, and then received a sentence of life in prison without parole on Monday afternoon.

Williams went on trial last week on charges of homicide and child endangerment counts.

He was accused of killing the boy by slamming him onto the floor for not cleaning his room.

Authorities allege Williams had been drinking and tripped over a laundry basket in the boy’s room. They said he then angrily tried to slam the boy onto the edge of his bed but missed and the boy landed on the floor.

A defense attorney previously argued that the evidence presented wouldn’t support a charge more serious than involuntary manslaughter. She has said Williams had acted as a “father figure” to the child for years and was “inconsolable” over his death.

