2 Women Chain Selves To Sen. Toomey’s Office Building To Protest Senate Tax Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Two women chained themselves to the doors of the downtown Pittsburgh building that houses U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office on Monday morning to protest the Senate’s tax bill.
They say they have a host of objections to the Senate Republicans’ passing of their $1.5 trillion tax bill early Saturday.
One of the women, Chelsey Engel, says it was “rammed through Congress irresponsibly and hastily by Toomey and his fellow Republicans.”
“We locked ourselves here today to disrupt business as usual because that is exactly what Congress has done passing this most recent tax bill that takes away from average Americans to give permanent, large tax breaks to the rich,” said Engel.
Among their complaints is it allows drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and drops the requirement in Obama’s health care law that people pay a tax penalty if they don’t purchase health insurance.
Engel says blocking the building entrance Monday morning “is nothing compared to the havoc Republicans have just decided to unleash on the economy.”
