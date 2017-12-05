Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN (KDKA) — PA Rep. Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is the Republican chair of the State Government Committee.

At committee hearings, seated next to him is the ranking Democrat, PA Rep. Matt Bradford of Norristown, just northwest of Philadelphia.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Bradford tapped the left arm of Metcalfe.

That brought an immediate objection from Metcalfe, who declared his own sexual preference, which left Bradford rather stunned.

Bradford: “There’s a better way to do this, guys. We don’t have to proceed on this one. I hear you. I understand that there are some hard feelings with PennDOT.”

Metcalfe: “Representative Bradford.”

Bradford: “Yes.”

Metcalfe: “Look, I am a heterosexual. I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men as you might but don’t — stop touching me all the time.”

[LAUGHTER]

Metcalfe: “Keep your hands to yourself. If you want to touch somebody, there are people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

Bradford: “Okay, chairman, chairman. Okay, we’re officially off the rails. So let me throw out a simple idea. My intent was simply to beg for your permission for about thirty seconds.”

Metcalfe: “Then beg, don’t touch.”

Bradford: “I don’t know where we go from here, really. Let me make a suggestion that we do a motion to postpone til our next regularly called meeting of the State Government Committee. I think it’s probably appropriate that we have a sidebar to talk about what I’ll call extraneous issues that have been raised. I think we’d be wise to keep to the topic — land locked easements and roads. Yeah I’m pretty much without any further comment…”

Metcalfe: “Thank you.”

Bradford: “That would be constructive at this time.”

Metcalfe: “Thank you, Representative Bradford.”

Metcalfe, who keeps a Bible on his desk, has long opposed what he calls the homosexual agenda as “against the word of God.”

According to their official bios, Metcalfe is married with one child, and Bradford is married with four children.

KDKA has reached out to both representatives.

No response from Metcalfe, but Jon Delano did speak by phone with Bradford.

“Probably equal parts shocked and appalled,” said Bradford.

“Appalled because clearly there were some issues in terms of homophobia and just the whole thing was pretty nasty. It clearly wasn’t appropriate.”

“Obviously, we’ve got members, proudly members of all different races, genders, and sexual orientations. When you start going down that path, that got kind of ugly and inappropriate.”

Bradford says he did not talk to Metcalfe after the committee meeting.

Instead, he has reported the matter to House Speaker Mike Turzai.