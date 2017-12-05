Suspect Wounded After Trading Gunfire With Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police traded gunfire with a suspect who was armed with a rifle late Monday night.
The suspect was wounded during the exchange.
“He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital,” said Public Information Officer Sonya Toler.
Police say the exchange of gunfire happened after a chase that began in Wilkinsburg, where the suspect had run a red light.
The pursuit ended at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Police say that’s where the suspect got out his vehicle and started to fire a rifle at police.
No officers were injured.
The name of the suspect has not been released.