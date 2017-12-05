Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh issued a bulletin alerting the community to be aware of a suspicious person identified as Daniel Dintino.
University police say they have received several complaints regarding Dintino’s behavior.
They say that in those incidents, Dintino has approached several females on or near campus and made them feel uncomfortable.
Dintino was arrested on Dec. 4, by University of Pittsburgh Police. During the arrest, police say Dintino was issued a property warning for the entire campus. He was released from jail soon after and university police say he may possibly be back in the Oakland area.
University police advise that if you see Dintino on the University of Pittsburgh campus to immediately call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.