By Janelle Sheetz Forget about traditional shopping malls this Christmas — whether you’re looking for the perfect decoration for your home or a unique gift for a loved one, holiday markets can offer a fun shopping experience to help get you in the Christmas spirit. Here are some of Pittsburgh’s best, including plenty of markets that are returning for 2017. And who knows? Maybe you’ll even start a new holiday shopping tradition.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

23 Market Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 566-4190

http://bit.ly/2njEaMU The Peoples Natural Gas Holiday Market returns to Market Square for its sixth year, and it’s already in full swing. Stroll past the market’s wooden booths inspired by Germany’s Christkindlmarkts for a quaint holiday shopping experience, featuring everything from fragrances to jewelry to unique gifts from around the world — plus activities like holiday karaoke and visits with Santa. The market is open daily starting at 11 a.m. through Dec. 23, making it perfect for those who want to get an early start on their shopping and last-minute shoppers alike.

I Made It Market

8013 McKnight Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 254-4464

www.imadeitmarket.com Pittsburgh’s “nomadic” craft market has plenty of holiday pop-ups this year, but you won’t want to miss their annual last-minute shopping market in the North Hills at The Block Northway on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The pop-up will feature over 60 vendors selling their handmade creations, perfect for those looking for unique gifts. Shoppers can also enjoy music, contests, and more for a fun shopping experience.

Holiday Giving Gift and Craft Expo

590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.

Tarentum, PA 15084

(724) 904-9010

www.pittsburghmills.com For the sixth year in a row, shoppers at the Galleria at the Pittsburgh Mills can check out the Holiday Giving Gift and Craft Expo every weekend in December. The vendor lineup changes from week to week, but shoppers can expect to find everything from handmade candles and jewelry to representatives selling LipSense, LulaRoe, Origami Owl, and more. The weekend expos will also be held in Johnstown.

Crafts and Drafts at East End Brewing Company

147 Julius St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 537-2337

www.eastendbrewing.com Enjoy a beer while you peruse East End Brewing’s Company Crafts and Drafts holiday market, back this year on Dec. 9. While vendor information has yet to be released, we know you can count on some great gift ideas and one of the company’s winter beers. And that’s bound to make your holiday shopping a little more relaxing.