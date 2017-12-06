RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Tomlin Update | Colbert Update | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Steelers-Bengals Recap | Dunlap: Gronk Should Miss Steelers Game | More Steelers
Filed Under:Local TV, New Kensington, Opioid Crisis, Paul Martino, Sheetz, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Sheetz store in Westmoreland County has installed a new lighting system in their restrooms in hopes of deterring drug users.

According to the Tribune Review, the Sheetz on Freeport Street in New Kensington is testing dark blue-colored lights in their bathrooms to keep drug abusers from using opioids.

It is the only Sheetz with the lighting system. And, officials tell the Trib there are no plans to expand the program.

Westmoreland County is one of the local areas hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

The Tribune Review reports this year the county has had 144 confirmed deaths due to overdose. That is a record number.

Sheetz officials tell the Trib that the blue light makes it more difficult for drug users to locate veins to inject drugs into their body. They are also hoping the lights make the business safer for both employees and customers.

Sheetz Associate Vice President of Store Operations Adam Sheetz told the Trib: “One of our highest priorities at Sheetz is creating a safe and secure environment for our customers and employees.”

The results of the system are, so far, unknown.

Stay with KDKA for a full report on this story at 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch