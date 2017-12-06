Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Sheetz store in Westmoreland County has installed a new lighting system in their restrooms in hopes of deterring drug users.

According to the Tribune Review, the Sheetz on Freeport Street in New Kensington is testing dark blue-colored lights in their bathrooms to keep drug abusers from using opioids.

It is the only Sheetz with the lighting system. And, officials tell the Trib there are no plans to expand the program.

Westmoreland County is one of the local areas hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

The Tribune Review reports this year the county has had 144 confirmed deaths due to overdose. That is a record number.

Sheetz officials tell the Trib that the blue light makes it more difficult for drug users to locate veins to inject drugs into their body. They are also hoping the lights make the business safer for both employees and customers.

Sheetz Associate Vice President of Store Operations Adam Sheetz told the Trib: “One of our highest priorities at Sheetz is creating a safe and secure environment for our customers and employees.”

The results of the system are, so far, unknown.

