CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KDKA/AP) – Nearly 375,000 Duke Energy Corp. customers may have had personal and banking information stolen in a data breach.

The country’s largest electric company said Tuesday the customers paid a bill by check or cash at 550 walk-in payment processing centers in the Carolinas, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky since 2008.

Those payments were processed by TIO Networks, which was hacked in an attack disclosed after the company was purchased in July by PayPal Holdings Inc. Duke Energy customers make up nearly a quarter of the 1.6 million TIO Network customers potentially compromised.

The personally identifiable information that may have been stolen from Duke Energy customers includes names, addresses, electricity account numbers and banking information if a customer paid power bills by check.

TIO Networks is sending letters to notify those affected.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General is asking those consumers who think they may be affected by the hack to file complaints with his office.

In a press release, Attorney General Josh Sharpiro said: “We want Pennsylvanians who believe they’ve been affected by this latest breach or the other breaches to file complaints with us. Our goal is to force change in corporate behavior, so companies entrusted with our most secure information take substantive steps and implement the best technology to safeguard it better in the future.”

Shapiro and other Attorneys General have sent a letter to PayPal asking for the date the hack was discovered, the number of consumers impacted in Pennsylvania and nationwide, and the types of informtion stole in the breach.

Consumers can contact the Office of Attorney General Bureau Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov. Or, click here, to get a complaint form.

