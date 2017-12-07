RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Transferred Back To Pittsburgh | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hanukkah begins in less than one week. The Festival of Lights lasts eight days filled with many meaningful traditions and food.

So, Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld, of Chabad of Fox Chapel, is stopping by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen to share some of those traditions as well as a traditional dish – a potato latke.

Traditional Hanukkah Potato Latke Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 Yukon Gold potatoes
  • ½ onion (saute or grated)
  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • Oil for frying

Directions:

  1. Grate the onion and potatoes into a medium-sized bowl. Add the flour, salt and eggs and mix to combine.
  2. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, drop spoonfuls of batter into the oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until outside is golden and inside is cooked through. Repeat until all batter has been fried. Serve immediately.
