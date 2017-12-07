Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police say they found sandwich bags of crack cocaine, heroin and almost $1,500 in cash when they searched a car in Homewood, and a search of a home turned up even more drugs.
The drug bust happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, detectives were conducting surveillance in the area in response to a recent surge in violence on Brushton Avenue and surrounding streets when they saw a suspicious vehicle pulling away from a home in the 7900 block of Tacoma Street.
Officer pulled the vehicle over and saw that a woman in the front seat — later identified as 26-year-old Brandy Smith, of Butler — had a loaded revolver in a holster hanging around her neck. When they searched the car, they found sandwich bags stuffed with crack cocaine, about 250 stamped bags of heroin and about $1,495 in cash.
Smith and the two other people in the vehicle — 43-year-old Billie Henry, of Fennellton, and 26-year-old Timothy Bazemore, of Knoxville — were placed under arrest.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the home in the 7900 block of Tacoma Street. Inside, police found weapons, crack cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, ecstacy, xanax and packaging materials.
Police made three more arrests at the home: 39-year-old Joshua Herald, 32-year-old Todd Elston and 30-year-old Anastacia Benedict.