Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Thursday morning in the city’s South Side Flats.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of South 21st Street and Sarah Street.
A spokeswoman for the city’s public safety department said the officer’s cruiser was T-boned by a vehicle that had run a stop sign.
The spokeswoman said the officer in the cruiser was injured. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released before 5:45 a.m.
The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while investigators processed the crash scene.