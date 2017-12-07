RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Tomlin Update | Colbert Update | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Steelers-Bengals Recap | Dunlap: Gronk Should Miss Steelers Game | More Steelers
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh Police, Sarah Street, South Side, South Side Flats

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash early Thursday morning in the city’s South Side Flats.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of South 21st Street and Sarah Street.

A spokeswoman for the city’s public safety department said the officer’s cruiser was T-boned by a vehicle that had run a stop sign.

The spokeswoman said the officer in the cruiser was injured. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released before 5:45 a.m.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while investigators processed the crash scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch