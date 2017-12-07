Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — A Plum Borough woman is recovering tonight after being hurt in a hit-and-run in Penn Hills.

This woman has a broken leg and bruises on several parts of her body. She was hit by a passing truck when she was loading some things into her own truck.

She believes her cousin saved her life because he yelled out right before the truck slammed into her door.

“I could hear his voice with panic going, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa,’” said Mary Beth Becker.

Becker remembers frantically pulling her body as fast as she could into her truck.

“I just knew I just had to climb into the truck for some reason & I did get most of myself in the truck,” said Becker.

She was parked on the side of the road across from 1643 Nash Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Becker had the passenger side door open as she was putting a flower pot on the floor.

“And then there was impact. It hit me from the top of my head to the bottom of my butt,” said Becker.

Police said a red truck slammed into her open door which slammed onto her legs breaking the right one.

“It’s intolerable. It really is. It’s every motion, every movement,” said Becker.

The worst part is the driver didn’t stop.

“I have to deal with this there’s medical bills, just all kinds of things that somebody needs to take responsibility for it,” said Becker.

“There were witnesses in the neighborhood who described the vehicle as being a red pickup truck. So what we’re asking for from the public is if they see this red pickup truck believed to be a 98 or 99 Ford Ranger with four fog lights on the front of it and has a missing headlight because we recovered it. So if anyone sees this vehicle please give us a call,” said Penn Hills Chief of Police Howard Burton.

Becker also told KDKA the truck was very loud and much higher than hers.