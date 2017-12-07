RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Transferred Back To Pittsburgh | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Following his transfer back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers say linebacker Ryan Shazier had surgery to stabilize his spine.

The Steelers released this statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Last night, UPMC neurosurgeons and Pittsburgh Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed spinal stabilization surgery on Ryan Shazier to address his spinal injury.”

The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the injury while hitting Cincinnati’s Josh Malone in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Monday night. Shazier motioned to his lower back immediately following the hit and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was treated until Wednesday when he was brought back to Pittsburgh.

