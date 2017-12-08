Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COOK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County township supervisor is facing charges for allegedly using a municipal credit card to fill the gas tank of his personal car for more than a year.

Police say at first, he claimed it was a mistake until a detective pointed out that would be impossible.

For 20 years, Richard C. Umbaugh was road manager for Cook Township in Westmoreland County, and a supervisor there as well, but in late October, the 51-year-old retired from his road manager job as accusations came to light that he used a township credit card to fill up his personal vehicle at gas stations in Latrobe and Ligonier.

According to Westmoreland County detectives and court documents, Umbaugh illegally purchased gas between March 2016 and September 2017. Umbaugh made numerous purchases on scheduled days off. His total unauthorized credit card usage was $1,008.

When county detectives confronted Umbaugh about what credit card he was using, he said it was all a mistake; he thought he was using a personal credit card instead of a Cook Township credit card.

That’s when his story fell apart.

Detectives told Umbaugh he had to have known he was using the wrong card. The Cook Township issued credit card required a specific PIN to activate the pumps.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when Umbaugh changed his story, admitting to knowingly using the card. He told investigators he “was not thinking clearly,” saying “it was stupid” and he “shouldn’t have done it.”

Attempts to contact Umbaugh proved unsuccessful and Cook Township officials declined comment.

Umbaugh remains free on his own recognizance, charged with multiple counts of theft. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12.