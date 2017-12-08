Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local company has unveiled a new t-shirt honoring injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.
The company, 26 Shirts, with offices in Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Chicago, is now selling limited addition #Shalieve 50 shirts.
Happy to announce we've worked with our friend @mrsmoats52 on a design to honor @RyanShazier and benefit both @NAAF_org & @ReeveFoundation. Available now through 12/24: https://t.co/xNBxPfTl5b #SHALIEVE #PrayFor50 #SteelersNation pic.twitter.com/G3YdcSvvl5
— 26shirts: Pittsburgh (@26shirtsPIT) December 8, 2017
Steelers’ linebacker Arthur Moats, and his wife, Shonda, helped to design the shirt.
Proceeds from the sales will go to charity. It will be split up between the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which Shazier already works with, and the Christopher Reeve Foundation, which assist people with traumatic spinal injuries.
The company says the symbol on the shirt is also symbolic. The hypocycloid represents the city, Shazier’s jersey No. 50 represents the team and the lion logo represents Shazier himself.
The shirts are now available through Dec. 24.
If you would like to order one, visit: http://www.26shirts.com/shalieve.html