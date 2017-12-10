Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — One person was severely burned after falling into a campfire in Beaver County on Sunday afternoon.
It happened behind the Ambridge water plant around 4:10 p.m.
Emergency dispatchers say a campfire had been set up and a person somehow fell into the fire. The person was severely burned and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to emergency dispatchers, there was not a campsite at the scene, and it’s unclear why the victim had a campfire burning there.
Further details have not yet been released.
