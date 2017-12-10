RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Spine Stabilization Surgery | Ben Roethlisberger | Ramon Foster | Well Wishes | JuJu Suspended | Mitchell Rant | Dunlap: The Iloka Decision Is Baloney | Steelers-Bengals Recap | More Steelers
PORT VUE (KDKA) — Police say six masked men broke into a Port Vue home, attacked the occupant and stole the man’s television early Sunday morning.

It happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of New York Avenue.

According to police, the 32-year-old occupant woke up to find six masked men in his home. The intruders reportedly pistol-whipped the man and taped his hands, then left the home with the man’s 50-inch television.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene. Police say the man lives alone.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

