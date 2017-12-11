Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.
State Police say 82-year-old Edward Papuga was last seen driving away from a home in the 300 block of Gweedo Lane around 7 p.m. Monday and has not returned.
According to police, Papuga may be confused and may be at special risk of harm of injury.
Papuga was driving a 2007 dark blue Chevrolet HHR with the license plate GZN 6552.
He was last seen wearing a green plaid jacket, a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.
Papuga is described a 5-feet-8-inches tall and 163 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who see Papuga or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 727-3434.