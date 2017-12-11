RYAN SHAZIER INJURED: Shazier Has Surgery | What Is Spine Stabilization? | Customized Cleats | #Shalieve Shirts | Well Wishes | Ramon Foster | Ravens-Steelers Recap | More Steelers
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Several businesses and medical offices in a Monroeville plaza have been closed due to concerns about possible mine subsidence.

According to officials, the affected plaza is located in the 3800 block of Northern Pike.

Around 11 a.m., Fine Wine and Good Spirits employees noticed cracks in the walls of the building.

It is unclear if the cracks were caused by mine subsidence or another structural issue.

Emergency crews have since closed the businesses in the plaza.

It is unclear when they may reopen.

