Fairchance, Fayette County, Sexual Assault

FAIRCHANCE (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old on multiple occasions.

State police say a 13-year-old boy told police that 66-year-old Patsy Marlin Marano, of Fairchance, sexually assaulted him at Marano’s home on four separate occasions this year. The alleged assaults happened between the end of the summer and early December.

An arrest warrant was issued and Marano was taken into custody Friday night.

Police say Marano confessed to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old on two separate occasions at his home earlier this month.

Marano has been charged with numerous sex offenses. He was sent to the Fayette County Prison. Police say he posted $75,000 bail.

