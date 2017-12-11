Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The United States Marine Corps Reserve has run the Toys for Tots campaign since the late 1940s.

The program provides toys to families that can’t afford them.

In Washington County, an elementary school student is helping the Marines collect as many toys as possible.

Colby Jeffrey, 9, doesn’t care how big the toys are, or how many people buy. He’s just doing everything he can to fill a box truck with them.

“Trucks, a little Nerf gun thing, trains, games — a lot of games,” Colby said.

His toy drive has become an annual tradition.

“So far, Colby has collected over the past three years over 2,500 toys,” Colby’s mother, Kristin Bergman, said.

For Colby, the reason for the annual drive is simple.

“Other unfortunate kids don’t have toys and I just kind of wanted to help,” Colby said.

It keeps getting bigger. Over the weekend, Colby and his helpers were bundled up outside the Toys “R” Us in Washington.

“We told him all about it, what it was for — and he just couldn’t, he just wasn’t having it that there was kids that didn’t get toys from their parents on Christmas. He wanted to make sure that no parent had to feel sad because they couldn’t give their kids toys on Christmas. And that’s where it came from. Just a good heart,” Bergman said.

The youngster says his mission is really quite simple — and he appreciates the help from anyone.

“One toy makes a big difference in one kid’s life,” Colby said.

And his mom says he is making a difference in the lives of adults too.

“Overwhelmed with pride. This came from him. This is from his heart. We didn’t prompt anything. He came to us. You want to teach your kids things. You never imagine the things they are going to teach you – and he has taught me to be a better person,” Bergman said.