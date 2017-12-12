PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow started to move into western Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning and PennDOT is using this event as its first big test of the season.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, this is the first of three potential clipper lows to impact the area through Friday. It is expected to bring around an inch of snow to Pittsburgh.

Places from Butler to Beaver counties could see closer to 2 inches of snow with isolated higher totals north of Interstate 80 due to lake effect snow through the day on Tuesday.

Slushy driving conditions can be expected through 11 a.m., but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Interstate 80 and north starting this afternoon.

On Wednesday, we could see another 2-3 inches of snow.

PennDOT crews were out early this morning treating the roads in Cranberry Township as snow started to fall.

Just in time for the snow, both PennDOT and the City of Pittsburgh’s snow plow tracker websites are up and running.

The sites show which roads have been plowed and where the plow trucks are at any given time.

“We have AVL, automated vehicle locaters, in all of our plows for the very first time. So, you’ll be able to see the latest plow route, when they were there, and so that you can plan accordingly,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said.

