PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was sentenced to prison during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Earlier this year, Hardy Lloyd was caught on camera interrupting an anti-hate demonstration and was accused of distributing white supremacist fliers in the Pittsburgh’s East End.
Lloyd had just been released from prison. As a result of the Mount Lebanon incident and the other accusations, he was arrested for violating the terms of his probation.
Today, Lloyd was sentenced to 13 months in prison.
In emails to KDKA, Lloyd repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the literature. But, as evidence, the U.S. Attorney presented a surveillance picture of Lloyd dropping racist fliers on a street in Shadyside.
Lloyd was also caught on camera in the Carnegie Mellon University bookstore. Shortly after he left the store, investigators say similar fliers were found in books and sweatshirts for sale there.
Previously, Lloyd’s attorney tried to poke holes in the evidence while stressing that Lloyd suffered from mental illness, severe Asperger’s Syndrome, which he said makes Lloyd “an emotional 12-year-old.”
