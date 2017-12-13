Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more recipes for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes!

Mussels in White Wine

4 pounds fresh mussels

1 teaspoon saffron threads

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons good olive oil

2 cups chopped shallots (10 to 15 shallots)

1/3 cup minced garlic (12 to 15 cloves)

1 cup chopped canned plum tomatoes, drained (8 ounces)

1 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

¼ cup fresh thyme leaves

2 cups good white wine

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Add the mussels to a large bowl with cold water. Taking one at a time, scrub them well all over with a clean scrubbing brush, strip away any beard and place them in a colander. Repeat the process with each one and make sure they are all sealed tightly. Should any mussel be open, tap it on surface twice; if it doesn’t close, discard it. Rinse all mussels well one more time when you have them all prepped and set them aside.

In a large (12 quart) nonaluminum stockpot, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook for 5 minutes; then add the garlic and cook for 3 more minutes, or until the shallots are translucent. Add the saffron with the soaking water, the tomatoes, parsley, thyme, wine, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Add the mussels, stir well, then cover the pot, and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until all the mussels are opened (discard any that do not open). With the lid on, shake the pot once or twice to be sure the mussels don’t burn on the bottom. Pour the mussels and the sauce into a large bowl and serve hot with grilled French bread brushed with a good olive oil.

Antipasto with Scallops and Prosciutto

1 – 16 oz can artichoke hearts – drained

2-3 large red peppers – roasted and sliced

3 cloves garlic – chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 head Boston or Bibb lettuce

10 green onions – trimmed and left whole

1 pound cooked scallops – marinate and chill

1/4 pound prosciutto – sliced paper thin

3/4 cup imported oil cured olives

(Italian spiced green and Kalamata olives)

Lemon wedges

Directions:

Mix the artichokes with the roasted red peppers, chopped garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar earlier in the day to marinate. Keep chilled in refrigerator. Wash and dry the lettuce leaves. Trim off some of the green part of the scallions, and discard. Rinse the whole scallions.

Shortly before serving, assemble the antipasto on a large platter or on individual plates. Pour a little of the sauce from the artichokes on the lettuce leaves; toss and line the bottom of the platter or plates. Put the chilled scallops in the center. Circle the scallops with individual piles of loosely folded slices of prosciutto, artichokes and pepper, scallions and olives and lemon wedges.

Serves: Four to six as an appetizer