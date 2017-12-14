Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A pregnant woman was shot to death while walking home from the store in 2015, and authorities have new details that could help crack the case.

Twenty-seven-year-old Deona Barnett — six weeks pregnant — was the mother of five little boys. She lived in the Brighton Heights neighborhood.

She was shot multiple times on a July evening back in 2015 as she was walking home on Antrim Street from a nearby convenience store.

After she was wounded, while being treated in an ambulance en-route to the hospital, she managed to provide investigators with a clue.

“An officer had gotten in the medical wagon, and her asked her, ‘Who did this?’ She said, ‘Richard.’ He asked again, she said, ‘Richard,'” Pittsburgh Police Det. Edward Fallert said. “Shortly thereafter, her condition deteriorated, and she unable to talk to her anymore.”

Barnett was likely targeted for a specific reason, but the motive for the shooting, police said, was not a robbery.

A silver- or gray-colored car appears to have been involved in the shooting.

“We have a 2007 to a 2009 Saturn XR model that was seen leaving the scene at the time,” Fallert said.

If you have information on the case, you’re asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. You don’t have to give your name and there is a reward.