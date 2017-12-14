Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin jokingly made light of Martavis Bryant’s adventures as a kick returner against the Ravens, saying at his Tuesday news conference, “You guys wondered why you hadn’t seen him before in recent weeks. Now you know.”

On Thursday, Bryant told 93.7 The Fan’s Eric Hagman he won’t return kicks against the Patriots this week.

“I’m not down about it at all,” Bryant said. “I’ve got other stuff I have to worry about. I’m dealing with family issues, so I’m just going to get better and be alright.”

Bryant confirmed that “family issues” are why he missed practice on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely on my mind and has been on my mind the whole week. I can’t say when it’s going to go away,” he said.

When asked if that makes it difficult preparing for such an important game as Sunday’s, Bryant responded, “No, it just makes me (ticked) off, (ticked) off even more.” He wouldn’t elaborate.