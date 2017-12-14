Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The public is being warned about fake Steelers tickets for this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Scam artists are hoping to capitalize on all the interest in Sunday’s big game against the Patriots.

When single-game tickets went on sale Sunday for the game, they sold out in 15-minutes. That creates demand and there are people that want to try to take advantage of Steelers fans.

Sunday’s game is expected to be sold out. There’s likely to be an increase in counterfeit tickets.

Tickets range from the hundreds to the thousands of dollars.

Make sure to only go through verified re-sellers like the NFL ticket exchange. This also includes sites like Stubhub and ticketmaster.

If you aren’t printing the tickets yourself, you are encouraged not to buy the tickets. That is often a counterfeit ticket.

The reality of counterfeit tickets is that it is really hard to tell a good ticket from a bad one.