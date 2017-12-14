Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Fire investigators tell KDKA most of the tenants from a Swissvale apartment building that caught on fire Thursday will be allowed back in their units.

The blaze broke out in a basement apartment of Milligan Manor on South Braddock Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The building is a former school that now houses 20 residential units.

A woman who lives in the basement apartment used her Life-line medical alert system to call for help.

Four Swissvale police officers were the first on the scene. They rescued that woman and another woman who lives in a nearby unit. Both of the tenants were transported for smoke inhalation. The woman who called for help also suffered some burns.

Three police officers were treated on the scene. One of them was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

“The police were able to effectuate a rescue and they were able to rescue the occupant out of the apartment that was on fire as well as several other people in the building,” Chief Clyde Wilhelm told KDKA’s Kym Gable.