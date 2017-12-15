WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Russia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll reveals that most Americans think Donald Trump did something wrong regarding possible connections between his presidential campaign and Russia. And they think he’s trying to obstruct the investigation looking into those possible links.

The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that Americans are more concerned about health care and the economy. Still, many are unhappy with the way Trump is dealing with the Russia investigations.

More than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s response to the investigations. Four in 10 think the president has done something illegal when it comes to Russia, while 3 in 10 say he’s done something unethical.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch