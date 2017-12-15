WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Beta Theta Pi, Penn State University, Timothy Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A grand jury’s report in the wake of a pledge’s drinking death is expected to shed light into the fraternity culture at Penn State University.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller will discuss the panel’s report and recommendations on Friday.

Twenty-six people face criminal charges related to the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. His death occurred two days after he suffered a series of falls and consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol during a pledge bid night at the Penn State chapter of Beta Theta Pi.

Some fraternity members face charges that could result in prison terms, while others are accused of hazing and alcohol violations.

A judge is deciding whether to let prosecutors pursue dismissed charges in the case.

