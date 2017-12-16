WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native speed skater is heading to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Twenty-two-year-old John-Henry Krueger, originally from Peters Township, qualified during Friday night’s Olympic team trials. He is the first member of the men’s Olympic U.S. Speedskating short track team.

Krueger posted a photo on Instagram on Friday night, saying, “Tonight I accomplished one of my two most important goals as an athlete. Tonight I became an Olympian.”

 

Team USA says Krueger came down with swine flu during the Olympic trials for the 2014 Olympic team when he was 18 years old and had to withdraw from the 500-meter final.

This will be Krueger’s first Olympics.

