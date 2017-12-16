WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A ski lift malfunction at a ski resort in central Pennsylvania stranded some people and reportedly left at least five with injuries described as minor.

WJAC-TV reports that first responders were called to Tussey Mountain ski resort in Centre County on Saturday morning.

Police told the station that at least five people were injured but the injuries were considered minor.

Tussey Mountain said in a tweet that its ski patrol, emergency medical personnel and staff members were “working on evacuating anyone on the lift.”

The Centre Daily Times reported that emergency crews were lowering people with ropes, and several people were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Tussey Mountain opened for the season Saturday.

