SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A teenager was hit by a car in Squirrel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a car at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Beacon Street just before 3 p.m.

The victim was sent to the hospital as a precaution, but she didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

Public Safety officials say the driver is not facing any charges and did not receive any citations at this time.

