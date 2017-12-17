Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken to the hospital after hurting his calf during Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

It happened in the second quarter when Brown collided with a Patriots player in the end zone.

That last replay revealed that Eric Rowe nailed Brown on his achilles area…as they battled for the football in end zone…Brown had to be helped off field… People holding their breathe — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 17, 2017

Two trainers helped Brown walk off the field. Brown was keeping weight off of his left foot.

He was later seen walking out of the medical tent and heading back to the locker room.

UPDATE: #84 Antonio Brown will be taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his calf injury. He will not return to today’s game. https://t.co/CpfbEr0vuK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017

The Steelers initially said Brown sustained a left calf injury and his return was questionable, but they later said he was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation and would not return.