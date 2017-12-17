Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken to the hospital after hurting his calf during Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

It happened in the second quarter when Brown collided with a Patriots player in the end zone.

Two trainers helped Brown walk off the field. Brown was keeping weight off of his left foot.

He was later seen walking out of the medical tent and heading back to the locker room.

The Steelers initially said Brown sustained a left calf injury and his return was questionable, but they later said he was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation and would not return.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch