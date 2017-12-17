Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Big Beaver Falls Area School District teacher was killed in an ATV accident over the weekend.
The Beaver County coroner’s office says 39-year-old Alex Olshanski, of Pittsburgh, died as a result of injuries from an ATV accident in Daugherty Township. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, trunk and pelvis.
Further details on the crash, including exactly where and when it happened, have not been released.
The Big Beaver Falls Area School District posted the following statement on their website:
“The Big Beaver Falls Area School District is saddened to share that one of our teachers, Mr. Alex Olshanski, was tragically lost in an accident over the weekend. The entire Beaver Falls community, our school board, staff and students extend our sincere condolences, sympathies and prayers to his family. Mr. Olshanski was a vibrant teacher, full of life and loved and respected by his students and coworkers. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.”
The school district says there will be extra counselors at all their schools Monday.