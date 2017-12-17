Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old has been arrested in a threat on social media that prompted cancellation of classes at a Pennsylvania school district.
The Upper Yoder Township police department said the juvenile had acknowledged having sent the Twitter message threatening the Westmont Hilltop School District.
Chief Donald Hess said late Friday night that the juvenile is in cyber school and doesn’t attend classes in the district.
The school district canceled classes Friday because of the threat, the second such closure that week. An earlier threat was deemed not credible.
Superintendent Timothy Williams said on the school’s website Saturday that classes would resume Monday “with the suspect now in custody and confirmation from law enforcement that the threat is no longer present.”
