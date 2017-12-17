Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Republican Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona after being hospitalized over the side effects from his brain cancer treatment.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he spoke to McCain’s wife, Cindy, and wished the couple well.

The president says: “They’ve headed back, but I understand he’ll come if we ever needed his help, which hopefully we won’t.”

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote this week on Trump’s top legislative accomplishment, a sweeping tax package. Republicans secured the support of Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee last week and should have enough votes for the GOP measure.

The 81-year-old McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump said: “He’s going through a very tough time, there’s no question about it.”

McCain has been treated at a military hospital for a viral infection and is “responding positively” to ongoing treatment for brain cancer.

That’s the word Sunday from Dr. Mark Gilbert, chief of Neuro-Oncology at the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute. The senator’s office released a statement with the doctor’s assessment.

His office says McCain has returned to Arizona and will undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic in the state. The statement says the senator appreciates the outpouring of support from people around the country. His office says the 81-year-old senator “looks forward to returning to Washington in January.”

McCain will miss the vote this week on the tax bill. The GOP is likely to have enough Republicans to pass the measure.

