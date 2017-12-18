Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Peters Township are warning residents, who are only trying to do a good holiday deed for their local trash collectors, to be wary of thieves.
According to police, they’ve been getting reports of gift card thefts.
Officials say the residents are attaching the cards, which are intended as holiday gifts for the waste management workers, to their garbage cans.
However, some of the cards have been stolen before the trash is even picked up.
Peters Township Police are telling residents to stop taping any gift cards to trash cans.
They are asking anyone else who this has happened to, to give them a call or dial 911.