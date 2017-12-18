Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police believe they may have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in Ross Township over the weekend that left a local attorney dead.

Investigators said early on that they were looking for a white 2008 or 2009 Subaru Legacy that struck and killed 50-year-old Michael Menner, of Glenshaw, on Sunday night.

On Monday evening, police said they have leads on a “strong suspect,” but the person has a lawyer, and up until now, has not been interviewed.

Less than 24 hours after the mishap, police developed information determining the driver’s identity. Sources say the person behind the wheel of the car was a woman. However, no arrest warrant has been issued for her as investigators work to develop more leads to solidify their case.

Surveillance video captured the car at the intersections of Patrick Place and McKnight Road, and Seibert and McKnight Roads just minutes after the crash happened. Police say the car was heading west on Babcock Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Sunday when Menner was struck in the 2300 block of the road.

Menner landed on the side of the road and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

“The individual was hit with the front of the car on the passenger side. It seems likely they’d have knowledge they hit something,” said Det. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police.

Police said Menner was coming from the Philly Pretzel Factory and was heading towards Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill, which is across the street. Employees at the Philly Pretzel Factory said Menner is the father of an employee at the restaurant.

“There should be some significant damage to the front passenger-side of that car, to include some missing parts around the fog light and adjacent pieces to that,” said Det. Kohlhepp.

Jamil Goudelock works at a business nearby. He didn’t see the crash happen but has concerns.

“We see a daily grind for customers who are parking on opposite sides of the street and attempting to make it back and forth to cross. It takes some coordination,” said Goudelock, the owner of Diamondmill Auto Spa.

Police want to emphasize that Babcock Boulevard is very busy and people should not be crossing the road since there’s no designated crosswalk or light.

Menner was an attorney for Akman and Associates, LLC in Canonsburg. His colleague Bob Shreve, who manages the office, said Menner worked there for almost 20 years.

“We feel a tremendous loss for our colleague and friend. He was a tremendous guy with a great sense of humor. He was a zealous advocate in representation of his clients,” Shreve said.

Menner leaves behind three children.

If you have any information, you’re being asked to call Ross Township Police.