Filed Under:Disney, Donald Trump, Hall Of Presidents

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -An animatronic figure of Donald Trump has joined Disney’s Hall of Presidents in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a robotic facsimile of the 45th president of the United States stood front and slightly off-center Monday for the soft reopening of the long-running Walt Disney World attraction.

The Trump figure moves his head during the traditional roll call of leaders, motions with his arms and gives a brief speech. A Disney spokeswoman says Trump recorded his Hall of Presidents script earlier this year. Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking part.

The Hall of Presidents debuted at the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and gets an update with each change in leadership. After closing in January, the theater received an upgrade in its sound, light and projection packages.

Disney has not announced an official opening date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch